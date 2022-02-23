BL Santhosh holds meeting with Delhi BJP unit over upcoming MCD elections

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): In view of the upcoming municipal elections in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Tuesday held a meeting with BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta, in-charge Baijayant Panda and Siddharthan, the general secretary (organisation) of party's Delhi unit.

The meeting lasted for over two hours and the preparation of the BJP Delhi unit for the MCD elections were shared with Santhosh.

Talking with ANI, Adesh Gupta told that during the meeting, talks regarding the committees related to the civic body elections took place.

"We will do a door-to-door campaign in the elections. Party's agenda and BJP government's achievement were discussed in the meeting so that the party workers can publicise them during the campaign," he said.



Gupta said that the party is ready for the elections.

"When the election of our corporation is near, we will bring to the public several accomplishments of our corporation," he said.

"Here, the corporation developed Rani Jhansi flyover, Shahadara lake, built Bharat Darshan Park, made better schools and classes, worked for children to get a good education, health system," he added.

About 20-22 different committees have been formed for managing the MCD elections effectively.

The elections for 272 wards in the North, South and East civic bodies are scheduled to take place this year. (ANI)

