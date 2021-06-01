BL Santosh, Radha Mohan Singh to review BJP's organizational work in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary organization BL Santosh and former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh will meet senior party leaders of Uttar Pradesh on Monday to review the work of the organization.



BL Santosh arrived at the BJP's state headquarters in Lucknow. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh. Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh, JPS Rathore and Govind Narayan Shukla.

In the review meeting named "Seva hi Sangathan", Santosh will also take stock of the service campaigns run by the party in wake of the COVID pandemic besides organizational issues, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh is due to go Assembly elections in early 2022. BL Santosh's visit is significant in this light as the party is focusing on the upcoming elections. (ANI)

