BL Santosh to visit Uttar Pradesh, hold discussion on Lok Sabha elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Organization General Secretary BL Santhosh will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Monday, and hold meetings with the party workers across the state.

The meeting is being planned in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which remain on the top agenda in the upcoming meetings. The state unit of the party is likely to formulate a strategy for the upcoming general elections.

BL Santhosh will hold meetings with UP BJP office bearers, Frontier President, regional presidents, district presidents, and district in-charges for two days.

UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, Co-in-charge Sunil Ojha, Satya Kumar, State President Bhupendra Chowdhary, and Organization General Secretary Dharampal Singh will also be present in the meeting, they said.

Speaking to ANI, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary said that party leaders will move forward with the resolutions of the party on New Year.



"Our resolution is the resolution of our party, the resolution of our governments, that is to work for the betterment of the country. We will move forward with the resolution for the betterment of the country. Regarding 2024 also, the Organization Minister will hold district-wise meetings and give instructions, in which the civic elections are the first priority of the party," Chaudhary said.

"Tomorrow Organization General Secretary BL Santhosh is visiting Lucknow for 2 days. He will hold a meeting with many organizations of BJP, in which the civic body elections will also be discussed," he added.

Calling BL Santhosh's visit a routine stay, the BJP state chief said that the work of the party will be reviewed in separate meetings.

"The stay of the National General Secretary is a routine stay. In the coming days, along with the expansion of the work of the organization, the work that we have to do in the party will be reviewed by holding separate meetings, and the office bearers of the state will also meet in our meetings. BL Santhosh will always be present in organizational meetings," he said.

On the allegations being levelled against the BJP by Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party regarding reservation in civic elections, Bhupendra Chaudhary said that the issue of these people is limited only to their caste fraternity and their family, while Bharatiya Janata Party rules according to the constitution.

In the two-day meeting, there will be a discussion about the organization and the government, about the 2024 general elections, about taking the plans of the central and state government to the masses and fixing their responsibility, he said. (ANI)

