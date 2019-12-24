Black flag shown to Yediyurappa

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Kerala Students Union (KSU) on Monday waved black flags at Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa here and also tried to block his convoy.

The protest was carried out by KSU workers against the police excess on Citizenship Amendment Act agitations in Karnataka and unlawful detention of seven journalists in Mangalore.

After the incident, over 25 KSU activists were taken into custody by police. (ANI)

