Blaming Congress for instability in Maharashtra is meaningless: Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday said that it is the "failure" of the BJP and Shiv Sena which has brought the state on the doorstep of President's rule and hence holding Congress responsible for the instability is meaningless.

"Congress has no moral responsibility to form a government in Maharashtra. Putting any blame on us for the instability is meaningless. It's the failure of BJP and Shiv Sena which has brought the state on the doorstep of President's rule. #MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis," Nirupam tweeted.

His comment came after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for causing a delay in taking a decision regarding lending the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the state will be taken collectively.

"We (Congress and NCP) fought elections together. That's why we should make the decision together. We (NCP) waited for their (Congress) letter yesterday. But we did not receive the letter by the evening. It was not right for us to give the letter. Whatever be the decision, there should be stability," NCP leader Ajit Pawar told reporters.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party, which finished third in the assembly polls, to form the government in Maharashtra.

The development came after Shiv Sena, which is keen to have its chief minister in the state, did not get additional time from Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and the Congress.

BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats, on sharing power. The NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44. The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145. (ANI)

