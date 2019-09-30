Balwant Singh Rajoana's sister Kamaldeep Kaur on Monday in Ludhiana. Photo/ANI
Balwant Singh Rajoana's sister Kamaldeep Kaur on Monday in Ludhiana. Photo/ANI

Blessing of Guru Nanak Ji, says Rajoana's sister after commutation of brother's death sentence

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:16 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Balwant Singh Rajoana's sister has welcomed the Centre's decision to commute her brother's death sentence into life sentence.
"Not just Sikh community but people of all religions are happy about the decision. On Guru Nanak Ji's 550th birth anniversary, I would only say that it is his blessings and kindness on us. It is a big relief," Rajoana's sister, Kanaldeep Kaur, told ANI.
The Union Home Ministry on Sunday approved the commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment of Balwant Singh Rajoana for his role in Beant Singh's assassination on August 31, 1995.
Kanaldeep Kaur further stated that those people opposing the commutation of her brother's death sentence were not correct.
"My brother is serving time in jail past 24 years and even after this, the opposition to it is not correct. Those opposing it cannot be bigger than Akal Takht because he was given the honour of 'Zinda Shaheed' by the Akal Takht."
"Moreover his conduct for the past 24 years is in itself the best example. Whatever he did, he did it for his community," she stated.
On Sunday, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu termed the commutation of Rajoana's death sentence as "a dark day in the history of Punjab, democracy, and justice".
Speaking on the MPs remarks, Kaur stated that Ravneet Singh Bittu should also ask for justice for the victims on the 1984 riots.
"Bittu's protest is wrong as my brother has served time for the past 24 years but those who killed Sikhs in Delhi (in 1984) are still not jailed. He should also ask for the same punishment to those who committed atrocities against Sikhs," she stated. (ANI)

