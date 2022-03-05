Blind opposition, acute frustration, negativity have become political ideology of 'Parivaarwadis': PM Modi

By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Attacking the Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that "blind opposition, continuous opposition, acute frustration and negativity" have become the political ideology of 'Parivaarwadis'.

Further, exuding confidence that the BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that the people of the state don't want 'Parivaarwadis'.

Addressing an election rally at Khajuri village in Varanasi, PM Modi said, "This is my last public meeting in this election. Uttar Pradesh may not have seen such an election in decades as the government sought votes on its work, on its honest image, on development without discrimination and favouritism, and on the strength of improved law and order."

"People of Uttar Pradesh don't want 'Parivaarwadis'. BJP will form govt in UP. The people of Uttar Pradesh have completely rejected the Parivaarwadis, who have given the state hooliganism, mischief, mafia, corruption, and encroachers," he said.

PM Modi said that today, on one hand, there is a double benefit of double engine government, whose benefit is being availed by every citizen of Uttar Pradesh and on the other hand, there are false promises of the 'Parivaarwadis', which can never be fulfilled.

"This third decade of the 21st century has brought new challenges, unprecedented crisis for the whole world but India has decided that we will turn this unprecedented crisis and challenges into opportunities. This resolution is not only mine, not only of the government, but it is also of 130 crore citizens of India," he added.

Slamming the Opposition parties for doing politics even during the Ukraine crisis, PM Modi said that when some challenges crop up before the nation, these dynasts look for their political interest in it.

"One of the strengths of our villages is that when crisis arises, everyone forgets their grievances and unites. But when some challenges crop up before the nation, these dynasts look for their political interest in this too. If India's security forces and people fight a crisis, they do everything to make the situation more critical. We saw this during pandemic and today during Ukraine crisis," he said in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister said that for the past two years, the free ration is being made available to over 80 crore poor, Dalits, backward, and people of the tribal community. "The entire world is amazed. But I am happy that the poor are happy," he added.

He further said that under Swachh Bharat Mission, the BJP government has built more than 10 crore toilets and the sisters of poor, Dalit, backward families have been benefited from it the most.



"Those who live in palaces don't know the troubles that a poor mother goes through in absence of a toilet at home. They have to either think of answering nature's call before sunrise or bear the pain throughout the day and do so only after sunset," said the Prime Minister.

Taking a dig at the Congress, PM Modi said the party which derived political mileage for years from Khadi now hesitates to even take its name.

He added that the BJP government has made Khadi and yoga international brands.

"Dynastic politicians get annoyed even from Vocal for Local. Yoga and Ayurveda have become popular all over the world, but they also avoid taking the name of yoga," he said.

"Have you ever heard from them saying that buy things made in our country, to use things made in our country, or to promote things made in the country? If they were your friends, wouldn't they have spoken to sell the products made by you or not? But they keep their mouth shut," he added.

He said that after March 10, the work of giving gas connections to the poor will be accelerated. "After March 10, the work of giving employment will be faster," he added.

PM Modi said that the safety and security of sisters and daughters have been the top priority of the double engine government in the past and will continue to be so.

"In this elections wherever I went, in every corner of India, mothers and sisters have blessed me in a manner they become my protection shield," he said.

He also thanked the Uttar Pradesh Police for conducting peaceful polling.

"In my last campaign of this election, I would like to congratulate the whole of Uttar Pradesh, its officials, the police department and all of them for conducting peaceful polling. I also congratulate the Election Commission for making arrangements for such peaceful and wonderful polling in six phases, I thank them for this," he added.

PM Modi has been camping in Varanasi for the last two days. His Parliamentary constituency will go to the polls in the last phase of the state Assembly elections. Campaigning for the seventh phase of the polls will end on Friday evening.

A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls on March 7. (ANI)

