Bollywood celebrities should renounce dubious connections: BJP leader Jay Panda

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 23 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities should renounce connections with dubious people who support Pakistan and advocate the spread of unrest in Kashmir, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda said here on Thursday.

"I had tweeted yesterday on this issue which was covered extensively by media. We know from earlier times that Bollywood had connections with mafia operating out of Pakistan. Their funding used to be done from there. It seems that the connection is still there," he said.

"Many of the Bollywood celebrities have business partners in London and other places outside the country who openly say on social media that unrest should be spread in Kashmir. They have photos clicked with Pakistani Generals and ISI operatives. The Bollywood celebrities should renounce such connections," he added.

"Came across shocking threads documenting personal and business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis and NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in Jammu and Kashmir, who have verifiable links to ISI and Pakistan army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them," Panda had tweeted on Wednesday.

Speaking on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, Panda said, "India is an aspirational society where merit should be valued."

(ANI)

