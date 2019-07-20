Bollywood mourns passing away of 'fierce' and 'kind' politician Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities have expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday.

Remembering the veteran Congress leader for her invaluable contribution to Indian politics, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Bhumi Pednekar, Lata Mangeshkar and Vivek Oberoi, eulogised the leader.

"Extremely sad to know about the passing away of Sheila Dixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family," actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Calling the politician's demise "A huge loss to our country," Bhumi Pednekar said, "Loss of a great leader...You were really loved #ShielaDikshit ma'am.A huge loss to our country. You've really left behind a great legacy. May your soul rest in peace . My condolences to the family."

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who contested her debut election from Mumbai North constituency under the banner of Congress, remembered the late leader for her "fierce and yet kind personality".

"Rest in peace..Smt.Sheila Dikshit ji You will always be loved and respected for your strength, determination, fierce and yet kind personality that made Delhi more beautiful than ever among many other things Om Shanti," the actor wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar too expressed condolences by tweeting about her personal bond with the late political leader.

"Was deeply saddened to hear about Sheila ji's demise. A remarkable woman, former CM of New Delhi and a keen admirer of all art forms. We never discussed politics but had long talks on music and poetry. May her soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to her family," Mangeshkar said.

"One of the tallest leaders of the Indian National Congress, a graceful politician whose contribution to Delhi has been irrefutable. RIP Sheila Dikshit ji. Heartfelt condolences to #SandeepDikshit and the bereaved family. Om Shanti," actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted.

Referring to the late politician as "a great administrator and a fine human being", Congress leader Shatrughan Singha wrote, "Sincerest condolences & prayers for one of the most popular, loved, admired & respected leaders of the country, #SheliaDixit. She was an extremely successful CM of Delhi, a great administrator & a fine human being. May her family, friends & supporters find the strength."

Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at Delhi's Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in the city due to cardiac arrest.

She was the senior-most Congress leader in its Delhi unit and served as national capital's chief minister for three consecutive terms. She was said to be a very close aide to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The 81-year-old was appointed the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

