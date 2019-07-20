File photo of Sheila Dikshit
File photo of Sheila Dikshit

Bollywood mourns passing away of 'fierce' and 'kind' politician Sheila Dikshit

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:43 IST

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities have expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday.
Remembering the veteran Congress leader for her invaluable contribution to Indian politics, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Bhumi Pednekar, Lata Mangeshkar and Vivek Oberoi, eulogised the leader.
"Extremely sad to know about the passing away of Sheila Dixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family," actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter.
Calling the politician's demise "A huge loss to our country," Bhumi Pednekar said, "Loss of a great leader...You were really loved #ShielaDikshit ma'am.A huge loss to our country. You've really left behind a great legacy. May your soul rest in peace . My condolences to the family."
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who contested her debut election from Mumbai North constituency under the banner of Congress, remembered the late leader for her "fierce and yet kind personality".
"Rest in peace..Smt.Sheila Dikshit ji You will always be loved and respected for your strength, determination, fierce and yet kind personality that made Delhi more beautiful than ever among many other things Om Shanti," the actor wrote on the micro-blogging site.
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar too expressed condolences by tweeting about her personal bond with the late political leader.
"Was deeply saddened to hear about Sheila ji's demise. A remarkable woman, former CM of New Delhi and a keen admirer of all art forms. We never discussed politics but had long talks on music and poetry. May her soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to her family," Mangeshkar said.
"One of the tallest leaders of the Indian National Congress, a graceful politician whose contribution to Delhi has been irrefutable. RIP Sheila Dikshit ji. Heartfelt condolences to #SandeepDikshit and the bereaved family. Om Shanti," actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted.
Referring to the late politician as "a great administrator and a fine human being", Congress leader Shatrughan Singha wrote, "Sincerest condolences & prayers for one of the most popular, loved, admired & respected leaders of the country, #SheliaDixit. She was an extremely successful CM of Delhi, a great administrator & a fine human being. May her family, friends & supporters find the strength."
Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at Delhi's Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in the city due to cardiac arrest.
She was the senior-most Congress leader in its Delhi unit and served as national capital's chief minister for three consecutive terms. She was said to be a very close aide to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
The 81-year-old was appointed the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:51 IST

In Sheila Dikshit's death, I have lost a long-time friend,...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday condoled the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away here following a cardiac arrest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:51 IST

Ansarulla terror case: NIA conducts searches at 14 locations in...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out search operations at 14 locations across Tamil Nadu as part of the investigation in the Ansarulla terror case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:48 IST

Delhi govt declares two-day state mourning over Sheila Dikshit's demise

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. She was 81.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:45 IST

Landslide disrupts South-Western Railway services in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Services of South-Western Railway in Mysuru have come to a halt after landslide triggered by heavy downpour caused a temporary suspension of the track on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:45 IST

Businessman files criminal defamation complaint against Esha Gupta

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A businessman filed a criminal defamation complaint in a Delhi court against Bollywood actress Esha Gupta after she accused him of sexual misconduct.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:38 IST

Sheila Dikshit was a beloved daughter of Congress: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and called her a beloved daughter of the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:35 IST

NIA files supplementary charge sheet in FIF terror funding case

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in the terror funding case against Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:26 IST

Amritsar: STF arrests inter-state smuggler, seizes 10 kg opium

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab police on Sunday arrested an inter-state smuggler and seized 10 kg opium from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:19 IST

Union Minister Pradhan congratulates Harichandan for being...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday met BJP leader Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and congratulated him on being appointed the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:16 IST

Heavy rainfall likely in North, South Goa over next 4 days, says IMD

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Districts in North and South Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next four days, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:12 IST

Sonbhadra firing: Kin of victims get Rs 5 lakh each as compensation

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each was issued on Saturday to the kin of victims of the Sonbhadra firing incident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:08 IST

BS Yeddyurappa denies Rs 5 crore was offered to Cong-JDS MLAs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): BJP's state unit president B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday denied the allegations of his party offering Rs 5 crore to the MLAs of Congress-JDS coalition in the state and said the two parties were trying to delay the trust vote by "playing games".

Read More
iocl