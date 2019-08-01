Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit (File Image)
Bombay HC adjourns hearing on Lt Col Purohit's plea challenging validity of prosecution sanction under UAPA

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:36 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on Lt Col Prasad Purohit's plea challenging the validity of prosecution sanction for his trial under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The High Court adjourned the hearing till August 7.
Lt Col Purohit had moved an application in Bombay High Court challenging a special NIA court's order rejecting his plea against the sanction for his prosecution under the UAPA act.
On June 12, the Bombay High Court had fixed July 29 for the final hearing of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, and Sameer Kulkarni's discharge application in 2008 Malegaon blast case.
All three accused have been charged under the various sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon city. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:06 IST

