Bombay HC allows Thackeray-led Sena to amend petition over BMC decision on Dussehra rally, hearing on Friday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Hearing a petition of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction seeking permission to hold the Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, the Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed it to amend its petition to challenge the BMC's decision refusing the nod and posted the matter for Friday.

Eknath Shinde faction's MLA Sada Sarvankar made an intervention plea for the Dussehra rally and hearing on this will also take place tomorrow.

A division bench of Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka and Justice Kamal Khata heard the petition of the Thackeray faction seeking permission for holding the Dussehra rally.

Lawyers appearing for the Uddhav faction told the court they have got a letter from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that their application has been rejected and they want to amend their petition. Lawyers for BMC also urged the court to defer the matter till tomorrow.

The BMC has refused to give permission to the two factions for holding the rally, based on the local police's report which said that the event may cause law and order problems in the area.

Shiv Sena has been holding the rally on Dussehra every year since 1966. The event is significant this year as Sena is now split up into two factions and the rally was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uddhav Thackeray, in August, took a dig at Shinde, stating the party is not sure whether it will get permission for the event. Thackeray went on to say that whatever happens, he will hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

"Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Shiv Sainiks from all over the state will reach for this rally. We do not know these technical things whether the government will give permission or not. We will hold the rally. It doesn't matter to us whether others will hold rallies or not. Shiv Sena has grown not by traitors but by the blood of Shiv Sainiks," Thackeray had said addressing workers of his party.

Uddhav had said that a lot is happening in Maharashtra about which he will talk speak at the Dussehra rally.

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5. (ANI)