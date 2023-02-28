Bommai government is "pro-social justice and pro-development": Karnataka ministers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Bommai government is "pro-social justice and pro-development," said Karnataka state ministers S T Somashekhar, K Gopalaiah and Halappa Achar in a joint press conference on Tuesday.



Heaping praises on the Bommai government, Minister of Women and Child Development Halappa Achar, said, "We have ensured the base of the government is as per Modi Govt's slogan 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas Sab Ka Prayas.'

Achar further said that some of the Centre's premier schemes like, Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Arogya Karnataka, and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi are being implemented in the state on a large scale and is showing good results.

He also highlighted that the government is also mulling to extend the beneficiary base and that the government is planning to organize a conference for the said beneficiaries between March 4 and March 20. This conference will be conducted with the support of the District In-charge Ministers. (ANI)

