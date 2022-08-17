Bommai says no need to misunderstand Madhuswamy's statement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday clarified that there was no need to misunderstand Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy's statement that the State Government was 'not functioning but just managing' and asserted that there was no need for his resignation.

"I have met him (Madhuswamy) and he has explained the context in which he had made the statement. There is no problem or any misunderstanding,'' Bommai told reporters in Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.

Bommai said the minister had made the statement at a function of the Cooperation Department three months ago. "There are no problems with the government and everything is okay,'' he said.



Madhuswamy's statement took a political turn and became controversial with his cabinet colleague and Horticulture Minister Munirathna demanding that the minister should resign if he feels helpless.

Opposition Congress and BJP leaders have latched on to the statement by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister to argue that the days of the Bommai regime are numbered.

Answering questions, the Chief Minister said the government has directed the police to take strict action as per law against the trouble over the Veer Savarkar and Tipu Sultan banners in Shivamogga during the Independence Day celebrations.

"The police have been asked to take stringent action and investigation as per law. The police will perform their duties,'' he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the police will do their duty.


