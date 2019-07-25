Boycott Muslims making Kanwar in Haridwar: Sadhvi Prachi

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi has courted yet another controversy, calling for Muslims to be shunned from making Kanwar for devotees of Lord Shiva in Haridwar.

"99 per cent of Muslims make Kanwar for Lord Shiva devotees in Haridwar. They should be boycotted. They should be asked to leave from there. Hindus of my country should get employment opportunities," Prachi said while addressing a gathering here on Wednesday.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga and worship the Almighty with the same water.

In another statement that could stir controversy, the VHP leader claimed that those born in madarsas grow up to be like Mumbai terror attack mastermind and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, Hafiz Saeed.

She also claimed that people like BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse can never be born in madarsas.

"They say people like Nathuram Godse and Sadhvi Pragya Thakur are not born in madarsas. All the intellectuals in the country remained quiet on this. Nobody said anything, but I want to tell them that I will speak the truth even if I am hanged. I support you on this, people like them (Godse and Thakur) can never be born in your madarsa," she claimed.

"Those born in madarsas grow up to become like Hafiz Saeed," the VHP leader added. (ANI)

