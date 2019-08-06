Boycotted voting on J-K Bill because questions were unanswered: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav said that his party boycotted voting on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, as their questions were unanswered by the Central government on Tuesday.

"We asked if 24 seats in Pakistan occupied Kashmir will be filled, if PoK will be a part of our map after Article 370 gets revoked?" Akhilesh told ANI here.

"If Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India, we should at least know the map of our crown. Our question was not answered, that is why we boycotted voting," he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, was passed by the Lok Sabha with 370 members voting in favour while 70 were against it.

Earlier, during the debate in the Lower House of the Parliament, Akhilesh had said, "The government should answer the question that Pakistan occupied Kashmir is part of which land. Assure us that PoK is a part of India and the 24 seats that are empty in the Assembly will be filled."

"We are with the country but I want to know when we will get this happiness from Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram," he added. (ANI)

