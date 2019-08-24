Brilliant people like Jaitley are rare to find in field of politics: J-K Guv

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday condoled the demise of former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley. He said people like Jaitley are rare to find in the field of politics.

"It's a big loss for BJP, country and for me personally. He was a very talented person. Brilliant people like him are rarely seen in politics. I pray to the almighty to give peace to his soul and give strength to his family at this moment of grief," Malik told ANI here.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

