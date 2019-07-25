Mohammad Jawed
Mohammad Jawed

Bring laws for separated women of all communities, not just Muslims: Congress' Mohammad Jawed on Triple Talaq Bill

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:03 IST

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress MP from Kishanganj, Mohammad Jawed on Thursday opposed the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha and said that the government should bring "laws for separated women of all communities" and not just Muslims.
"The Bill which has been tabled is another way to jail Muslims... I oppose this Bill and request the minister to send this Bill to the standing committee for review and make laws for separated women of all communities, not just Muslims," Jawed said in Lok Sabha.
He said that the Bill is in "violation of Article 14 of the Constitution as it discriminates between Muslim women and women of other religion."
"Section 498 (A) of the Indian Penal Code; Domestic Violence Act and Dowry Prohibition Act already applied to Muslims too. Therefore, there is no need for having an additional law to protect only Muslim women," he said.
"There are several contradictions to this Bill. In Section 3 of the Bill, it says Talaq-ul-bidat is void, but in Section 5 and 6 it discusses post divorce issues such as maintenance allowance for the women, custody of her minor children as if the marriage is resolved. The Ordinance also provides for maintenance for the wife, however, if the husband is in jail, how will he be able to provide sustenance allowance above the maintenance (allowance) he has to provide under the law applicable," Jawed said.
He added, "The Supreme Court in the Triple Talaq judgement nowhere said that Triple Talaq should be a criminally punishable offence... This Bill is laid with a political intention to harass the Muslim community and to portray Islam in bad light.. This Bill will cause distress to the familial ties and matrimonial relationships... As per the report in 2006, the separation cases in Muslim women was 4.8 per thousand compared to 5.5 per thousand in Hindu women. Are they not concerned about our Hindu sisters? Shouldn't they think about them?" the Kishanganj MP said.
Jawed said that if the present NDA government is "serious and sincere towards the welfare of Muslim empowerment, then they should think about their jobs, education, how will they get seats on the basis of the population in the Parliament and Assemblies."
"They should have quota for Muslim women in Parliament and (state) Assemblies just like they have a SC-ST quota...," he said.
He went on to give the examples of various lynching cases including that of Tabrez Ansari, Mohammed Akhlaq and Junaid.
"The environment being created today is anti-Muslim. It is not just anti-Muslim, it is against Dalit, minorities, tribals. New laws are being made," he said.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance by the government in February and to make instant Triple Talaq a penal offence.
Last year, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, was passed in the Lok Sabha but it lapsed after the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha with the bill pending in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:18 IST

Azam Khan fined Rs 3.27cr over construction of university gate...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court on Thursday ordered Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan to demolish the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, built on public works department (PWD) land, within 15 days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:16 IST

Rabri Devi accuses Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi of corruption,...

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Thursday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi of corruption and led a protest outside the state Legislative Assembly demanding an investigation into the scams that took place during hi

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:15 IST

Four TDP MLAs suspended from AP Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs were suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly for stalling the House proceedings on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:07 IST

Floods wreak havoc in Nalbari district of Assam

Nalbari (Assam) [India], July 25 (ANI): Over 53 villages in Nalbari district have been adversely affected due to floods owing to the rise in water levels of various rivers following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Bhutan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:57 IST

JD(U) walks out of LS after opposing Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): BJP ally Janata Dal (United) on Thursday opposed the Triple Talaq Bill and walked out of the Lok Sabha saying it will create distrust among a particular community.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:55 IST

Delhi: Businessman shot at by unknown assailant in Civil Lines area

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A businessman was shot at by an unidentified assailant on Thursday in Civil Lines area of New Delhi. Police are currently tracing the assailant.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:49 IST

Still going through resignations: K'taka Speaker on rebel MLAs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday said that he is still looking into the resignations submitted by rebel MLAs belonging to Congress and JD(S).

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:47 IST

Meeting between Kumaraswamy, Ramalinga Reddy concludes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): A meeting between caretaker Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy concluded on Thursday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:40 IST

Country's only religion is Constitution: Lekhi during discussion...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Hitting out at the previous Congress-led governments for appeasement of Muslims, BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday said that the Modi government showed the courage to bring a law against the practice of Triple Talaq, while adding the only religion of the countr

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:39 IST

Plea moved in Delhi HC seeking restriction on cash transactions...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Centre and AAP government to restrict cash transactions above Rs 10, 000.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:37 IST

Bihar: Man arrested for gun possession at Patna airport

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): The CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) on Thursday arrested a man at Patna airport after a country-made pistol was found in his luggage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:27 IST

SC directs Centre to fund, set up special POCSO courts

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to fund and set up exclusive courts in every district where 100 or more cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are pending.

Read More
iocl