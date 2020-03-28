Bringing citizens to such a condition is criminal: Rahul targets Centre over migrant workers' condition

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the appalling condition of migrant workers who are walking miles on foot to reach their homes in various parts of the country amid COVID-19 lockdown, and said that bringing citizens to such a state is a "very big crime".

"The government is responsible for this terrible condition. Bringing citizens to such a state is a very big crime," Gandhi tweeted.

Stating that all citizens should at least get support and respect, he urged the government to take concrete steps so that the current situation does not turn into a tragedy.

"Today, in the hour of crisis, our brothers and sisters should at least get respect and support. The government should take concrete steps as soon as possible so that it does not become a major tragedy," the Gandhi scion said.

The Congress MP also urged people and Congressmen to come forward to provide food, water and shelter to migrant workers.

"Today hundreds of our brothers and sisters, including the hungry and thirsty families, have to walk towards their villages. Whoever of you can give them food, water, shelter on this difficult path, please give it! I particularly appeal for help from Congress workers and leaders. Jai Hind!" he said.

Hundreds of people, comprising mostly of migrant workers and their families, from Delhi, Gurugram and other places gathered at Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad near Delhi to take buses to their respective destinations amid the lockdown. (ANI)

