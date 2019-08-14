Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at an event in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at an event in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

British era honorifics like 'Mahamahim' need to go: Venkaiah Naidu

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:23 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday took a light-hearted jibe at the old British-era custom of using honorifics that are still being used in official communication and said that the time to let them go was here.
"All this 'Mahamahim' (His Excellency) etc will have to go, that is why 'Aadarniya' (Respected) should be used. It is the old Britishers' way of saying things. That is why even in the Parliament when the ministers say "I beg to raise", I stop them and remind them that begging is banned and to go with 'I raise to lay on the table'," Naidu said at an event here.
"In a bid to change the way things function, now in the Rajya Sabha you can use 22 Indian languages to give your speech, amongst which Punjabi is one," he added.
Naidu was speaking at an event organised on the first death anniversary of former Chhattisgarh Governor and five-time Punjab Assembly member Balram Das Tandon.
"I had been seeing Balram Das Tandonji since my entry into politics, after that when I became a minister in Delhi we used to enjoy our banter too. Before the start of his term as the Governor of Chhattisgarh, Tandonji worked extensively in Punjab and adjoining areas with gusto. His social work and commitment are still remembered by the people," Naidu said remembering the former BJP leader and RSS worker.
"Tandonji worked as an RSS Pracharak during the difficult time of Partition and organised relief work for the refugees. He also was a five-time member of the Punjab Assembly between 1957-1977. On this day, I pay my homage to Tandonji," he said. (ANI)

