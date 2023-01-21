'BRS-Congress one' says BJP MP dismissing TPCC chief's claims

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Laxman on Saturday stated that there is no need to view Congress and BRS differently, as they are one and dismissed Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy's claims that BRS is hand in glove with BJP to weaken the Congress.

The BJP MP claimed, "In Telangana, wherever the Congress party contested the election, it has lost its deposit. There is no need to view Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) differently, both are one. They both fight the elections together. They had formed the government in united Andhra Pradesh together. They were also a part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)."

"BJP has been fighting BRS, Congress and Aam Aadmi party singlehandedly. In the previous elections, even after all opposition parties came together under Rahul Gandhi, the people were with BJP," added Laxman, National President for BJP's OBC Morcha.

Attacking the Telangana Congress, Laxman said, "The lesser we talk about the Congress party, the better it is. The Congress party is not visible anywhere today. There is no need for anyone to defeat the Congress party, it is enough for itself."

"The people are not with you. Wherever the elections happen in Rajasthan or Chattisgarh, the BJP's win is definite. The entire country is with PM Narendra Modi seeing rapid development in the country," said Laxman while speaking to the press.



Bashing the Congress-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Laxman stated, "No matter how much 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Rahul Gandhi does, the people have realised the true faces."

"What do you aim to unite by doing the Yatra along with people who tried to divide the country and conspired to stop the development? Why do you have so much hatred against PM Narendra Modi and BJP?" asked Laxman.

The minister claimed that they have worked for the poor people starting from initiatives like Swachh Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Mudra or Ujjwala. Every family is given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Every house is provided with water.

"Is this why you oppose us?" questioned Laxman.

"The people can see all of this. Just like the lesson taught in Karnataka, you will face the same result in the entire country in the coming days. We will win more than 400 seats in the parliament and even form a BJP government in Telangana," said the BJP leader showing confidence in the party for the elections. (ANI)

