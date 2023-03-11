BRS MLA demands apology from Bandi Sanjay for "derogatory comments" on MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 11 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party cadre along with MLA Danam Nagender staged a protest at the Punjagutta Chowrasta against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Bandi Sanjay for his inappropriate comments against MLC Kavitha.

In response, Bandi Sanjay's office said the statement used by the BJP leader is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish.

BRS MLA speaking to ANI stated, "Bandi Sanjay made a statement against Kavitha saying that if Kavitha is not arrested, would she be kissed. It's very wrong to use such derogatory words against women. So we are warning Bandi Sanjay since you became BJP chief, is this your way? If BJP thinks that the BR's party cadre will be scared then it is wrong of you. We demand an unconditional apology from Bandi Sanjay. We are also giving complaints in all the police stations in Hyderabad. Bandi Sanjay doesn't have hair or a brain. We pray to God to give him a brain and give him the manners to talk to women."

Later BRS party cadre arrived at the enforcement directorate office in Basheerbagh to stage a protest.

He further speaking at the ED office stated that Kavitha is not a single lady, she is a daughter of a great leader.

"She started an agitation to bring women's reservations at Jantar Mantar. So seeing that to create an embarrassing situation a conspiracy is planned and we are staging an agitation against the conspiracy. The main reason to protest in front of ED is that they don't know anything and the CBI in Delhi doesn't know anything. We wanted to draw attention to the agencies, so they will know about Kavitha. We are all with her," he said.

Notably, a case was filed against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay under sections 504 and 509 IPC in Banjara Hills Police Station, Hyderabad.



Earlier in the day, BRS workers along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal also staged a protest against Bandi Sanjay over his remarks on BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP's Telangana president hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha over her statement that the people of the state won't bow before the Delhi rulers.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at the state BJP office on Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, Sanjay asked the MLC what the people of Telangana had to do with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

"Did Kavitha indulge in an illegal liquor deal for the sake of the Telangana people? Is that ill-gotten money being spent on crop loan waivers or payment of salaries to employees or towards unemployment allowance?" Sanjay asked

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha again on March 16 for questioning in connection with Delhi liquor policy case.

K Kavitha left the ED office in the national capital after the officials questioned her in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case on Saturday.

Kavitha had asked the federal probe agency to postpone her questioning to Saturday, citing her hunger strike in Delhi on Friday.

The central agency agreed to her request and rescheduled the questioning for Saturday.

She had arrived in the national capital on March 8, hours after the ED issued a summons for questioning. (ANI)

