BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy's derogatory remark against Telangana Governor

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], January 27 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kaushik Reddy allegedly made a derogatory remark against Telangana Governer Tamilisaisai Soundarajaran amid the ongoing tussle between Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor.

He criticised Governor Soundarajaran for not signing bills that were passed in the Assembly last September 2022. "Which Constitution is Governor following? You are (Governor) sitting on bills passed by MLAs and MLCs in the Assembly and Council," Reddy said.

He added that it is the people of the state who voted K Chandrashekar Rao to power, and it is not right to create hurdles for the bills.

Reddy alleged that the Governor is yet to sign eight Bills that were passed in the Assembly in September.



A video of the same has also gone viral on social media on Friday.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for not attending the Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan and said that the state government "undermined" the event.

"Telangana undermined the Republic Day activity. They didn't have any public programs. They wanted me to unfurl the flag at Raj Bhawan itself. No public participation as they did not follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines from the central government," Soundararajan told ANI on Thursday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday skipped the Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag.

Earlier in his Republic Day speech, Soundararajan attacked the state government and said that everyone should have an equal share in development. (ANI)

