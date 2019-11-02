BS Hooda appointed as Haryana Congress Legislature Party leader

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda as the leader of Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Hooda will also be the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly.

"A resolution was moved by Hooda that Sonia should appointed CLP leader. Our observers met party MLAs after which Sonia Gandhi appointed BS Hooda as Leader of Legislature Party. He will also be Leader of Opposition. This is a good combination Kumari Shelja as the PCC president and Hooda as CLP leader" Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters here.

Ahead of polling, the Congress party had replaced Ashok Tanwar and made Kumari Selja as its PCC chief while Hooda was made the CLP leader and chairman of the election management committee.

The Congress also alleged that there were some discrepancies in the counting of votes in Haryana.

"We could have won 7-8 seats. There were seats where we were winning by 1,000-1,200 votes but the government counted votes again and get them in their favour. BJP has been doing this in other states also. In real, BJP has not won more than 30-32 seats," he said.

In the Assembly polls, BJP fell short of six seats to get a majority in 90-member Haryana Assembly. Later, the party stitched an alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which has 10 seats and managed to get the support of seven independent MLAs.

Khattar along with JJP chief Chautala met Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Saturday and staked the claim to form the government with the support of 57-MLAs.(ANI)

