BS Hooda mocks Khattar for riding a bicycle, dubs act as 'Jumla'

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that Khattar's stunt of riding a bicycle on the polling day was a mere 'jumla'.

"For 5 years he did not ride on anything else other than a helicopter, all these acts on the polling day are just jumlas," Hooda told ANI here after casting his vote at a polling booth in Rohtak.

In a bid to promote eco-friendly mode of transport, Khattar had reached the polling booth in Karnal to cast his vote on a bicycle.

Earlier, the chief minister took a train to reach Karnal from Chandigarh. From the railway station he took an e-rickshaw to reach his office, from there he rode a bicycle to the polling booth.

Khattar is contesting from Karnal assembly constituency on a BJP ticket.

In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up for citizens to cast their votes.

The assembly polls witness a multi-cornered contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the recently formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Votes will be counted on October 24.

In the 2014 elections, BJP had won 47 seats and formed the government on its own strength while the Congress managed just 15 seats. The INLD finished second with 19 seats. (ANI)

