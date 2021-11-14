BS Hooda suggests govt should buy stubble so farmers don't burn it

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Saturday that the government should buy the stubble from farmers so that they won't be forced to burn it.

"Farmers are forced to burn it. Government should fix the Minimum Support Price on this, buy it from farmers and use it for other purposes like power generation," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly blamed stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana for the air pollution in the national capital.



Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said, "The level of pollution in Delhi is still high, till now stubble has been burnt at 45,000 places, the effect of which is read on the pollution level of Delhi."

The air quality of the national capital continues to remain in the 'Very Poor category', informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Saturday.

According to the government agencies, the AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous. (ANI)

