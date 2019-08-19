Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow, awaiting final list from Amit Shah: BS Yediyurappa

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:09 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that Cabinet expansion would take place tomorrow as he will receive the final list from BJP president Amit Shah in next 3-4 hours.
"Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit Bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow," Yediyurappa told ANI.
Yediyurappa who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 is yet to form his Cabinet. His move has been criticised by the opposition leaders who have alleged that the scale and quality of relief work in flood-hit Karnataka is being hampered due to the lack of ministers.
"Is this what the BJP means by 'minimum government'? A cabinet without cabinet ministers? Will BS Yediyurappa wake up and stop our state from being mocked across the country? Karnataka needs a government. If BS Yediyurappa can't form one, he should step down," the Karnataka Congress had tweeted.
The Karnataka Chief Minister had earlier met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised him about the flood situation in Karnataka and other issues. Shah had also conducted an aerial survey to review the situation of the state following incessant rains. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:13 IST

Rahul to draw people's attention towards Rajiv Gandhi's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A day ahead of his father's 75th birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the whole week will be dedicated to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by drawing country's attention towards his incredible achievements.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:12 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Two criminals killed in encounter with police

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Two criminals were killed in an encounter with state police on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:09 IST

'Operation Lotus' should be handed over to CBI for thorough...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday made a veiled attack on the ruling dispensation in the state when he suggested that Operation Lotus should be handed over for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:07 IST

Ex-Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi's son appears before ED in IL&FS case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Unmesh Joshi, son of former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials here on Monday for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:57 IST

Kerala: Floodwaters recede, death toll rises to 121

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Even as floodwaters have started to recede in several districts of Kerala, the death toll in the state rose on Monday to 121, according to a data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:55 IST

Ayodhya case: No hearing in SC today due to unavailability of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will not hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit on Monday due to unavailability of Justice S A Bobde.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:52 IST

J-K: 'Awam cum Ex-servicemen' rally organised for residents in...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): An 'Awam cum Ex-servicemen' rally was organised at Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) by Siachen Brigade under the aegis of 'Fire and Fury' Corps for the residents of Nubra and Shyok Valley here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:46 IST

Maharashtra: Nashik civil hospital uses colour-coded bedsheets...

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Nashik Civil hospital's Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) is using colour-coded bedsheets for each day of the week to protect the newborns from getting any infection.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:45 IST

Hostel superintendent suspended after husband drags woman...

Korea (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A hostel superintendent was suspended after her husband dragged a woman cleaner out of a room at Barwani Kanya Ashram at Janakpur block in Korea district of Chhattisgarh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:34 IST

Primary schools re-opened in Srinagar, Rajouri in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 19 : Primary schools re-opened in Srinagar and Rajouri districts on Monday weeks after they were shut following the repeal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:24 IST

22 dead due to heavy rains in past 24 hours in HP: CM Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The death toll in the flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 22 in the last 24 hours with two people missing in Shimla district following heavy rainfall in the state, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:19 IST

Nadda holds door-to-door campaign for BJP's membership drive in Telangana

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India] Aug 19 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party working president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited Telangana's EWS colony and held a door-to-door campaign for the party's membership drive here today.

Read More
iocl