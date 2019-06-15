BSF-BGB conclude 48th DG level talks

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 15 (ANI): India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday concluded their 48th DG level talks here on Saturday with the signing of Joint Record of Discussion between DG, BSF, Rajni Kant Mishra and DG, BGB, Major General Md Shafeenul Islam.

According to an official statement, both sides agreed to undertake joint efforts to bring down the killing incidents to zero by increasing coordinated patrols in the areas vulnerable to cattle and narcotics smuggling, educating border population about the sanctity of International Border (IB) and preventing criminals from crossing the IB.

During the meeting, Mishra said the BSF uses the policy of non-lethal weapon on the borders out of its concern for human rights in general and particularly lives of Bangladeshi nationals.

"BSF troopers use firearms in the rarest situations, when they are cornered by miscreants threatening the very lives of BSF troops," Mishra was quoted as saying.

"Preventing these crimes, one BSF trooper has lost his life and 39 were grievously injured in the last few months. The firing was resorted to only when, in large numbers, miscreants threaten BSF troops with the sharpedged weapon, dahs, stones, etc. All miscreants died in such firing on the Indian soil," he added.

Highlighting the importance of Coordinated Border Management Programme (CBMP) in curbing the menace of trans-border crimes both sides agreed for the implementation of CBMP in its positive spirit, the official statement said.

DG BSF appreciated the cooperation extended by BGB and other security forces of Bangladesh against Indian insurgent groups (IIGs) and sought further cooperation from BGB for the destruction of reported hideouts of IIGs in Bangladesh.

Both sides also agreed to pursue and share real-time information including a preliminary questioning report as applicable about the persons apprehended with smuggled items.

According to the official statement, both sides mutually agreed to solve the pending issues regarding development works including single row fencing of integrated check posts and land customs stations within 150 yards of IB by joint verification or re-verification of appropriate levels as early as possible

The two Border guard forces also agreed to declare new areas as crime free zone in phases of which proposed area within Sarail region or Tripura Frontier may be formalised in the first phase.

The next DG level conference will be held in New Delhi during the first week of November this year. (ANI)

