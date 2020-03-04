BSF shouldn't enter villages in name of community development, says Mamata

Kailangan(West Bengal) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted on the border should not enter villages in the name of community development programmes (CDPs) and interfere in local issues.

Addressing an administrative meeting of North Dinajpur district at Kaliagan, Banerjee said: "Police should stay alert as North Dinajpur shares border with other states as well as Bangladesh. We have spoken to the Home Minister about the activities of BSF and the personnel posted on the border should not enter villages in the name of community development programmes and interfere in local issues."

"Law and order is a state subject. Police officers posted in areas should look into the matter and do the needful," she said. (ANI)

