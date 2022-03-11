BSP, AIMIM contributed to BJP's win in UP assembly polls, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Bahujan Samaj Party and AIMIM should be credited for their contributions to BJP's win in the recent four states namely Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa.

The Shiv Sena leader praised the Samajwadi Party's performance in the polls.

"BJP achieved a great victory. Uttar Pradesh was their state, still, Akhilesh Yadav's seats have increased three times, from 42 to over 125. Mayawati and Owaisi have contributed to BJP's win, so they must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna," said Sanjay Raut.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, securing 111 constituencies, seeing a massive increase from 47 in 2017, and getting 32.06 per cent votes. Taking to Twitter today, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times!"

Moreover, BSP managed to win one assembly seat and AIMIM won null seats out of 403 assembly seats.



Speaking further to ANI, Raut said that a nationalist party like BJP has been rejected completely in Punjab.

"BJP has won in four states, we don't have anything to be upset about, we're a part of your happiness. Why did Uttarakhand CM lose? Two Deputy CMs lost in Goa. The most concerning issue is Punjab; a nationalist party like BJP has been rejected completely in Punjab," said Raut.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from his constituency, Khatima on Thursday after the assembly poll verdict was announced. BJP managed to secure only two assembly seats in Punjab.

Both Deputy Chief Ministers of Goa lost Assembly elections to their nearest Congress rivals on Thursday though their party BJP is on course to emerge as the single largest political formation in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar was defeated by Leader of Opposition and Congress candidate Digambar Kamat in the Margao Assembly constituency. The second Deputy Chief Minister in the CM Pramod Sawant-led cabinet, Chandrakant Kavlekar, lost to Congress candidate Altone D'Costa in Quepem.

The BJP retained power in four of the five States that went to polls, while the Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP held power in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

