BSP candidate for Delhi Assembly polls attacked by unknown people

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): BSP candidate from Badarpur, Narayan Dutt Sharma, was allegedly attacked by unknown people here in the early hours on Thursday.

Sharma said that his car was intercepted by another car, whose occupants unleashed an attack with sticks.

"I was returning from a meeting when some unknown people attacked my car with sticks. They stopped their car in front of my car. They were 8 or 10 people," said Narayan Dutt Sharma.

"I was injured due to shards of glass. I think it is part of the conspiracy of my opposition against whom I am fighting the polls. It was done to bring down the morale of my party workers" he said.

"If we have not driven the car away it could have been a disastrous attack on me," he added.

Voting for the election to 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

