BSP Chief Mayawati condemns Delhi violence, demands inquiry

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Calling the violence in North-East Delhi, where 20 people have lost their lives, "unfortunate" and "condemnable", Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday urged the Central government "to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter" and "punish those found guilty".

"People losing life and property being damaged in Delhi from the past few days due to violence is very unfortunate and condemnable. The Central and the Delhi governments should take this incident very seriously and must conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter. Strict action should be taken against those who found to be irresponsible and guilty. This is the demand of the BSP," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said on Twitter (roughly translater from Hindi).

The death toll in the violence between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors in the areas of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.(ANI)

