BSP chief Mayawati (File Image)
BSP chief Mayawati (File Image)

BSP chief Mayawati demands strict action against assault over religious slogans

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:39 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Raising concerns over the alleged assault of people over religious slogans, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday demanded the adoption of a strict policy by Central and state governments to tackle the "violent tendency".
Taking to Twitter, Mayawati wrote, "In Uttar Pradesh, there has been a new practice of forcing people to raise religious slogans and oppressing them over it. Centre and state governments need to adopt a strict strategy against this violent tendency so that brotherhood and goodwill continues everywhere and development remains unaffected."
Mayawati's comments come after several cases of people being thrashed for refusing to chant religious slogans have emerged from different parts of UP.
In two different incidents from Unnao and Baghpat, victims claimed to have been thrashed for not chanting religious slogans. The state police, however, refuted the claims in both cases.
On Sunday, a Muslim cleric in Baghpat district claimed that he was thrashed by a group of 10-12 boys and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. Speaking to media, the victim Imlakur Rahman said he was stopped on his way home and attacked by the group in Sarora village. However, police claimed that there was no communal angle to the incident and that it was only a case of assault.
Earlier, three Madrasa students were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and were forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.
On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Police had said that it did not find any proof in the allegation made by three Madrasa students in Unnao about being assaulted for refusing to chant ' Jai Shri Ram' slogan and claimed that those who were named in the First Information Report (FIR) were not present at the spot at the time of the incident. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:12 IST

Telangana: One student dies as fire breaks out in hostel room

Khammam (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): A 10-year-old student was killed after a minor fire broke out at the BC Welfare Hostel in Khammam on Monday. A case has been reported in this matter and further investigation is underway.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:11 IST

KVIC installs Bee-Boxes at SPG headquarters in Dwarka

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Khadi and Village Industries Commission has installed Bee-Boxes with bee colonies at the headquarters of Special Protection Group (SPG) in Dwarka in southwest Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:04 IST

Veteran BJP leader Kalraj Mishra appointed HP Governor

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader Kalraj Mishra was on Monday appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh on Monday after incumbent Acharya Devvrat was transferred Gujarat Governor. .

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:03 IST

SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking to decriminalise abortion

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on a petition filed by three women seeking a direction to decriminalise abortion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:56 IST

Trinamool accuses Centre of targeting West Bengal govt

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Accusing the Centre of targeting the West Bengal government, Trinamool Congress on Monday said that Centre had issued 10 advisories in as many days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:55 IST

Karnataka CM must prove majority before any other business of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Suresh Kumar on Monday challenged Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority to the state before proceeding with any other business of the House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:50 IST

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI) The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari urging the members to pass it to save lakhs of lives who get killed in road accidents every year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:49 IST

Andhra Pradesh: 1 man, 2 women murdered near temple, case registered

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Three people, including a man and two women, were brutally murdered in a remote village of the district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:45 IST

SC refuses to grant bail to Asaram Bapu in sexual assault case

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in connection with the Surat sexual assault case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:43 IST

Mumbai: 12-year-old boy dies in hospital, parents allege negligence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): The parents of the 12-year-old boy, who allegedly died in a hospital after slipping into a water-filled pit in Worli area here, blamed negligence by hospitals for the loss of their child.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:37 IST

National Digital Health Blueprint released, Harsh Vardhan says...

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday released the National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB), bringing in the National Digital Health Eco-system (NDHE) that can ensure the availability of healthcare services on a wider scale.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:28 IST

Discussion on vote of confidence will be taken up in Karnataka...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that discussion on the vote of confidence will be taken up on Thursday in the Karnataka Assembly.

Read More
iocl