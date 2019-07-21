BSP president Mayawati (File Photo)
BSP president Mayawati (File Photo)

BSP delegation to visit Sonbhadra tomorrow, meet kin of victims

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:03 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 : A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) delegation led by senior leader Lalji Verma and state unit president RS Kushwaha will visit Sonbhadra on July 22 and meet the kin of victims of firing incident, the party said in a statement on Sunday.
"The delegation will apprise the national president Mayawati of the situation," it said in its statement.
"It has been the policy of BSP that it doesn't react to such incidents only for show-off but with an intention to help. That is why immediately after such incident when section 144 is in place and police action is going on, the party asks its leaders to avoid visiting the place because of apprehension that obstructing police action might harm the affected people itself," its statement added.
BSP said that with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself visiting the place, it is clear that the ban on visit of politicians has ended.
At least ten people including women were killed, while over 20 sustained injuries when a village headman and his associates allegedly opened fire at a group of people over a land dispute at Ubbha village in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district on July 17.
The incident took place when the village headman went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago.
Twenty-nine people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met the victims' families after a high voltage political drama.
Priyanka's visit had upped the temperature of the state politics after she was stopped from visiting the bereaved families and was put in detention in a guest house in the adjacent Mirzapur district.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:38 IST

UP: Businessman pays bail money of 17 inmates on his 73rd birthday

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A local businessman here deposited around Rs 35,000 with the district jail authorities to secure the release of 17 inmates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:36 IST

Bihar: Woman delivers baby girl on NDRF's rescue boat

Motihari (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): In flood-hit Motihari in Bihar, a woman delivered a baby girl in a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue boat on July 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:31 IST

Juvenile elephant dies after being accidentally electrocuted in...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A juvenile elephant on Sunday died after being accidentally electrocuted in Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:25 IST

MP: Missing girl found dead inside well in Damoh, parents call...

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The parents of an eight-year-old girl, who was found dead inside a well after she went missing on Saturday, have demanded action against a person whom they suspect to be the murderer of their minor girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:22 IST

2 held for BJP leader's murder in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested two accused in the murder of BJP leader BS Tomar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:20 IST

Assam floods: Indian Army organises medical camp in Helacha village

Nalbari (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): An Indian Army Unit of Red Horns Division along with representatives from Veterinary Field Hospital, District Veterinary and Health Services organised a veterinary and medical camp in flood-affected Helacha village in Nalbari district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:19 IST

Lt Col Dhoni to train with Parachute regiment for two months

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also an honorary Lt Colonel in the Territorial Army, will be training with parachute regiment battalion for two months.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:13 IST

CRPF defuses three IED bombs in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday detected and defused three IED bombs in Errabore area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:09 IST

NDRF recovers body of minor girl in Imphal river

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 21 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday recovered the body a minor girl from a river here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:07 IST

Himachal CM welcomes Governor-designate Kalraj Mishra

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra was on Sunday received a rousing reception by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and others when he reached here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:56 IST

Adopt your own village, help improve primary health services: VP...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged doctors belonging to the Indian diaspora to give back to the society by adopting their native villages and strengthening Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:55 IST

K'taka trust vote: Mayawati directs BSP MLA to vote for Kumaraswamy govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ahead of the trust vote of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka on Monday, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday directed her lone MLA in Karnataka, N Mahesh, to vote in support of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Read More
iocl