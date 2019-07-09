BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali raises in LS mob lynching issue

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Tuesday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of mob lynching and sought to know if the government was planning to bring any law to deal with the menace.

"Is the government planning to bring a law in this regard?" Ali asked during the Zero Hour.

On June 18, Tabrez Ansari, a Muslim youth, was assaulted by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital four days later.

His family had alleged he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

Another incident came into light in Bihar's Vaishali last week when an unidentified man was beaten to death by a mob after he was allegedly caught stealing from a house. (ANI)

