BSP parliamentary delegation to meet President Kovind over CAA tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A parliamentary delegation of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and student protests.

"We had sought time to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over CAA. We want to demand a judicial enquiry into police atrocities in Jamia and other places. We will give him a memorandum," BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra told ANI.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

