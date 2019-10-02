BSP releases list of 27 candidates for upcoming Haryana polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced the name of its 27 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Poonam from Rohtak, Azad Singh from Sonipat City, Ashwini Nagra from Kalka and Zile Singh Verma from Fatehabad Assembly constituencies.

Baljeet Singh Baudhh will be fighting against state BJP chief Subhash Barala from Tohana Assembly constituency, while Sateesh Balmiki has been fielded against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal.

Other candidates include Ramesh Dalal (Beri), Sunita Sabhwal (Israna-secured), Subhash Nambardar (Dabwali), Balwan Bhankhad (Ratia-secured), Naveen Kumar (Thanesar) and Naresh Gautam (Julana), amongst others.

The list was approved by BSP chief Mayawati.

On Sunday, the party came out with the list of 41 candidates for the elections to the 90-member Legislative Assembly in Haryana.

The elections will be conducted on October 21 while counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)