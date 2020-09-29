BSP, RLSP to fight Bihar polls together, Upendra Kuhwaha to be CM candidate: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that her party will fight the upcoming Bihar polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha will be the chief ministerial candidate.

"We have decided to fight elections in Bihar in alliance with Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and other parties. Upendra Kushwaha will be the CM if this alliance gets the blessing of people of Bihar in the polls," Mayawati said at a press conference here.

The BSP chief said the alliance will work for benefit of oppressed classes and poor in the state if voted to power.

"Our alliance has been formed keeping the interests of Dalits, tribals, OBC, minorities and upper-caste poor in mind. Bihar needs a change based on the philosophy of 'Sarvajan Hitaay, Sarvajan Sukhaay'," she said.

She said the alliance will work to solve the recurrent problems of the state including floods.

Mayawati said that she will not be able to go to Bihar for the election campaign due to the situation created by coronavirus.

"I will not be able to go to the election campaign because of coronavirus situation. I appeal to people to give us an opportunity to serve them," she said.

The BSP chief said her party will contest by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh without any alliance. The by-polls to 56 assembly seats were announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

With RLSP and BSP deciding to fight the polls together, a third front appears to be emerging in the state apart from the ruling NDA and the likely alliance of RJD, Congress and Left parties. (ANI)