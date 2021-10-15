BSP slams RSS Chief on 'population imbalance' remark

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI ): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat saying that he does not want to pay attention to real problems like hunger, unemployment and poverty.

Reacting to the statement of the RSS chief on "Population imbalance" Bhadoria said, "Mohan Bhagwat Ji does not want to pay attention to the real problems. The real problems of the country are hunger, unemployment, poverty and malnutrition, health and education. He is ignoring them and focusing on other things."

"This India is becoming an unequal India. The BJP government should pay attention to this and the Sangh should also pay attention to this," he added.

Bhagwat, expressing concern over "population imbalance" in the country during his annual Vijaya Dashami address on Friday, said that nation's population policy should be reconsidered.

"News of persecution of native Hindus, growing criminalisation and mounting pressure on them to escape their areas where imbalanced population growth has surfaced. The violence that broke out following the elections of West Bengal and the pitiable condition of the Hindu people there can also be attributed to the appeasement of barbarous elements by the government and population imbalance. Therefore, a policy that is applicable to all groups in the same fashion is imperative," Bhagwat said.

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during this address, future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known. (ANI)