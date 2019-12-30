BSP slams UP Deputy CM for his remarks concerning Meerut police chief

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for allegedly backing Meerut Superintendent of Police over 'Go to Pakistan' remark, BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria on Monday said that former's support to the cop proves that he has 'no faith in the Constitution'.

"The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister's support to the police officer proves that he has no faith in the Constitution," Bhadoria told ANI.

In a viral video on Sunday, a police officer was seen abusing and asking Muslims to go to Pakistan during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Late, Maurya had commented on the video and said that Meerut SPs statement is not wrong for "people involved in anti-national activities."

"He (Meerut SP) did not say it for all Muslims but probably to those who were raising pro-Pakistan slogans while pelting stones. Meerut SP's statement is not wrong for the people involved in anti-national activities. The statement is right for those people who are sloganeering against India and supporting Pakistan," Maurya had said while speaking to media in Lucknow.

Responding to this, Bhadoria said: "Those who should work to improve law and order are giving mild statements to police personnel."

The BSP leader further spoke about party chief Mayawati's vision and said, "When the Minister speaks, their double standards get exposed. However, BSP chief Mayawati is inspiring us to follow the path shown by our Constitution and Baba Saheb (DR Bhim Rao Ambedkar).

He alleged that BJP is attempting to convert universities into an arena of politics.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has been trying to make the universities the arena of politics. We have witnessed several attempts where the BJP has attempted to discredit the varsities," Bhadoria said.

"It is being said that they are "tukde-tuke gang". Due to their (centre) policies, there are disturbances in dozen of universities of the country. The teachers in the university are upset as they are being harassed," he alleged.

Cornering police administration over their action in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University, he asked why police are interfering in the working of educational institutions.

He also lambasted at the BJP government over a surge in petrol and diesel prices and other essential commodities.

The BSP leader said that the "government has completely failed on the economic front". (ANI)

