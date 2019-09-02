BSP slams UP govt for providing Chapati-salt in mid-day meal

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for providing Chapati with salt in mid-day meal to children at a primary school in Hinauta village.

"In India, we have the highest malnutrition among the children and women but we have seen that this provision of mid-day meal was created to provide nutrition to the children. But now we see that provision by which this mid-day meal was created is being misused. The children are being provided just Chapati and salt. I think the future of this country is being targeted through Chapati and salt," Bhadoria told ANI here.

"I must say that unless we give freedom to the press for highlighting this problem, we are trying to somehow undermine democracy and the Constitution," he added.

Bhadoria said that the state government is "taking action against all those people who are raising questions against their failures."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also criticised the state government for serving Chapatti with salt in mid-day meal. Priyanka said that the treatment of the government towards the children is condemnable.

"Students are being served salt and rotis in mid-day meals in a school in Mirzapur. This is the state of affairs of BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. The facilities provided by the government are becoming poor and such treatment towards children is condemnable," Priyanka tweeted.

On August 22, children in a primary school in Hinauta village were served Chapatis and salt instead of vegetable or pulses along with milk and fruits for their lunch as part of the mid-day meal scheme.

After being intimated about it, district authorities called it "a serious lapse" and initiated an inquiry into the incident at Siyur primary school in Hinauta village. A teacher was also suspended in this regard.

The administration had reportedly registered an FIR against people who highlighted the incident. (ANI)

