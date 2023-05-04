BSP supremo Mayawati to campaign for Karnataka elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati will address an election rally in Karnataka on Friday for the upcoming state assembly elections, as per an official release.

"Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on May 5, Friday, in support for the party candidates will be on the tour of Karnataka state," the release said.

The BSP leader will address a rally in the evening in the Palace ground premises, as per the release.



After addressing the rally she will meet the party's senior leaders and discuss the preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

Earlier in March this year, Mayawati had announced that the party will contest the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

"BSP will contest elections alone on its own strength in Karnataka assembly elections to be held soon. Names of 60 per cent candidates were finalized in an important meeting held in Delhi today," Mayawati had tweeted.

The party chief had announced to go solo in the upcoming polls. BSP had contested the 2018 Assembly elections in alliance with the JD(S) and had played a pivotal role in the post-poll alliance with JDS and Congress and the formation of a coalition government.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

