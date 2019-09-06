BSP to contest Haryana polls alone, breaks ties with Dushyant Chautala's JJP

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday announced that her party will contest Haryana Assembly polls alone after snapping ties with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) over "inappropriate" behaviour in seat-sharing agreement.

"BSP is a national party, accordingly we inked an agreement with Dushyant Chautala's party for Haryana Assembly elections. We have ended our alliance with them on the suggestions of BSP Haryana unit due to their inappropriate behaviour in seat-sharing," she tweeted.

"Party high-command has decided that BSP will contest Haryana polls alone on all seats with full preparation," Mayawati said in another tweet.

On August 11, BSP and JJP announced to enter into a poll alliance. The announcement of the alliance was made at a joint presser by BSP's Satish Mishra and Dushyant Chautala.

The Assembly elections in Haryana are due in October 2019 to elect 90 members of the state Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

