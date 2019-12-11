BSP will oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that her party will oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha as it had done in the lower house.

"BSP again says that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is completely divisive and unconstitutional. That is why BSP had voted against it in the Lok Sabha and today in the Rajya Sabha too we will maintain that stand," Mayawati's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh has been tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.

The BSP has 4 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, the halfway mark is currently 121 as five seats are vacant bringing down the strength of the House to 240. (ANI)

After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House on Monday. (ANI)

