Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Picture/ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Picture/ANI)

Budget boosts investments without compromising on fiscal consolidation roadmap: Sitharaman

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:24 IST

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the Budget 2019 would boost investments without compromising on fiscal consolidation roadmap and hit out at former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for his jibe at government's call for making India a five trillion dollar economy.
Replying to general discussion on Budget in Rajya Sabha, she also said the big picture presented in the Budget was backed with a plan and comprehensive steps have been envisaged for the next 10 years.
"The Budget boosts investments without compromising on fiscal consolidation roadmap. Centre's net tax revenue for 2019-20 is Rs 16.49 lakh crore, which is up by 11.13 per cent over the previous year," she said.
She said every estimate projection that has been given is realistic. "When we say we have a vision for India, it's not without a plan. And the plan is to increase investment coming into the country," she said.
She said the target of the government to make India a USD 5 trillion economy was not "without a plan" and hit out at Chidambaram, who was not present in the house, for calling it "simple arithmetic" and "magic of compounding".
"Is that why during UPA, no attention was given to the economy but scandals were going on. All attention there. Economy will anyway double in every five years. Don't bother and concentrate on increase on personal income," she said amid opposition by Congress members.
"What is this sir. What is former finance minister trying to imply," she said asking the Congress why it failed to double the economy in the first 60 years of the country.
The Minister said: "The inflation rate, the depreciation of the currency and the exchange rate...so many things will have to be managed so that country's economy doubles ...It is not that easy that only the money lender will keep an account."
She also gave point-by-point rebuttal of the charges levelled by Chidambaram, especially calling the government's tax collections including income tax and GST targets and projections as "unrealistic".
"All these are very realistic. We will absolutely receive these targets," Sitharaman said questioning Chidambaram's figure and its source.
Responding to the former Finance Minister's attack that "bold" decisions or "structural reforms" were missing from the Union Budget to fast-track growth despite a huge mandate, she said GST was the biggest reform that the BJP government took.
She also hit at Congress for putting obstacles in passing the GST Bill and Rahul Gandhi calling it 'Gabbar Singh Tax'.
On charges over farm distress, Sitharaman said the strategies adopted by the government to double farmers income was based on the Committee's recommendations.
"Today, the Indian farmer does not have to stand in a queue to buy a bag of fertiliser. With the adoption of the new Minimum Support Ppolicy, all commodities which have been notified have seen a big jump," she said adding that the measures taken by the government for agriculture is focused not just on a single scheme but on the recovery of the sector as a whole.
The minister also said that the government successfully managed to control inflation which is at its lowest now. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:34 IST

UPA did not "reply" to 2006 train blasts, Modi would have...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday accused the UPA government of failing to give an "appropriate answer" after the train blasts in Mumbai 13 years ago in which 209 people were killed and said Modi government would have given a befitting response to any such terro

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:26 IST

Ram Vilas Paswan's brother suffers heart attack, admitted in RML

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Member of Parliament (MP), Ram Chandra Paswan suffered a major heart attack on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:23 IST

Jammu administration starts bus service for tourists

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], July 12 (ANI): The Jammu Tourism Department along with a private partner started an open bus service 'Jammu Darshan' to ferry tourists across various destinations in Jammu.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:58 IST

WB govt approves formation of 21-member 'Bridge Inspection and...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Thursday approved the proposed recruitment of 21 engineers under different categories and two data-entry operators on contractual basis for its 'Bridge Inspection and Monitoring Cell'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:57 IST

Amid political crisis, Kumaraswamy seeks permission for floor test

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Beleaguered Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday sought permission for facing a floor test during the ongoing session of the Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:45 IST

Bulandshahr: Lady police constable provides free education to...

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): With an aim to provide quality education to many unprivileged children, lady police constable, Guddan Choudhary runs special classes on footpaths and streets after her duty-hours, in order to provide free education to poor children in Khurja, Bulands

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:44 IST

TDP's legislative council member Annam Satish Prabhakar joins BJP

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) legislative council member Annam Satish Prabhakar on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party's working president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:35 IST

Sex ratio at birth improves at national level

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Ministry Of Women And Child Development revealed that Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) is showing improving trends and SRB has increased from 923 to 931 at National level for the time period between F.Y. 2015-16 and 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:33 IST

Amid cabinet reshuffle rumours, Deputy CM Vijay Sardesai meets...

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid reports of Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLAs being dropped from the cabinet soon, Goa Forward President and Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai and two of his party MLAs met Congress MLA Aleixo Laurenco Reginaldo here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:22 IST

Jharkhand: Tractor and driver get stuck in Usri River, later...

Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): A tractor and its driver on Thursday got stuck in Barganda area of Giridih district after water level in Usri river rose following incessant down pour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:13 IST

SC orders status quo on rebel Karnataka MLAs plea on resignation

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): In a new twist in the Karnataka political stalemate, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered a status quo until Tuesday on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation and not proceed wi

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:09 IST

SGPC invites Imran Khan to attend nagar kirtan

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 12 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has invited Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take part in the grand 'nagar kirtan', scheduled to commence from Nanka Sahib in Pakistan, on the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Read More
iocl