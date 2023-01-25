Budget expectations: Efforts should be made for development of a backward state like Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday conveyed his expectations from the Union Budget 2023 and said efforts should be made for the development of a backward state like Bihar.

While talking to the media, the CM said, "Everybody has put forward their points during the centre's meeting with the states. Efforts should be made for the progress of a backward state like Bihar. All types of developments should take place. I have expectations in this regard."

"Whenever the centre announces the budget, I watch it. It is in our habit to analyse it," he added.

The Chief Minister also responded to allegations of Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leaders being in touch with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

"Please tell those saying this to celebrate and stay happy. Our party's membership has only increased. If a leader is in contact with BJP, give me his name. Those who want to go can leave," the CM said.



Notably, the Budget Session, which is filled with the government's financial agenda, will be held in two parts.

It will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will be tabled after the President's address.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13. It will see debates in both Houses on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address which will conclude with a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This year's budget presentation holds significance as it is Modi government's last full budget before the next parliamentary elections, slated for April-May 2024.

The Union Finance Ministry prepares the budget in consultation with the Niti Aayog and concerned ministries. (ANI)

