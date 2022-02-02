Budget made keeping in mind vision for next 25 years: MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said the Union budget has been made to ensure the development of every sector keeping in mind the vision for the next 25 years.

"The budget has been made while ensuring development in each and every sector. It has been made keeping mind the vision of next 25 years. We are confident that this budget will boost the development of the country," said Karad.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also called the budget a vision document that encompasses all the requirements which will be needed in the next 25 years.





"Instead of just one year, many things have been included in this budget to move forward towards a certain direction in the next 25 years," said Khattar.

"The budget focuses on digitalisation, infrastructure, environment, farmers, education, youth employment, pension, & security. So in a way, this is an overall balanced budget. It is to the country's benefit in the long run," he added.

Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament on Tuesday. (ANI)

