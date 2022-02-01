Budget only for rich, has nothing for poor: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Criticising the Union Budget 2022-23 presented on Tuesday in the Parliament, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took a jibe at the Centre and said it is a budget of Arjuna and Dronacharya, not Eklavya (from Mahabharata) as "it is only for the rich and has nothing for the poor."



Addressing a press conference, Kharge said, "Budget is only for the rich; has nothing for the poor. It's Arjuna and Dronacharya's budget, not Eklavya's,(from Mahabharata)."

The Congress leader also criticised the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her address in the Parliament that income from digital asset transfers will be taxed at a rate of 30 per cent, a move being seen as 'crypto tax', and said that it does not have any law and has never been discussed in the Parliament before.

"They also mentioned cryptocurrency, which doesn't have any law, nor has it been discussed before; budget benefitting their friends," he further said.

