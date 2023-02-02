Budget Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Both houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 PM on Thursday after opposition demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani conglomerate.

Soon after the parliament began its proceedings, the opposition demanded discussion.

Amid sloganeering by opposition benches, Lok Sabha was adjourned.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm today.

The Opposition leaders on Thursday demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises while also seeking the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the alleged aberrations.

"We demand an investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the issue. We will raise the demand inside the Parliament. If the government doesn't accept our demand, we will take appropriate steps. We'll demand that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be constituted to go into the alleged aberrations. The question is not only about one promoter but about the efficacy of the entire regulatory system," Tewari said.

US-based Hindenburg Research report that surfaced on January 24, claimed the Adani Group of having weak business fundamentals among others. It raised concerns about shares of Adani group companies having a possibility of declining from their current levels, owing to high valuations.

In its rebuttal the Adani Group on Sunday said the Hindenburg Research report was not an attack on any specific company but a "calculated attack" on India, its growth story, and ambitions. It added the report was "nothing but a lie".

To this Hindenbug responded against the "baseless" accusation by the Adani Group stating that "fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism." (ANI)