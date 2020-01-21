Budget session of Odisha Assembly to commence from Feb 14

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The budget session of Odisha Assembly will commence on February 14 and the State finance minister will present the 2020-21 Budget on February 18.

"In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the third session of the sixteenth Odisha legislative assembly to meet at 11.00 A.M. on February 14, 2020, in the Assembly building at Bhubaneswar," Joint Secretary to State Government said in a release.

Meanwhile, the budget session of the Parliament will commence on January 31 and will conclude on April 3, sources said on January 9.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second union budget on February 1. (ANI)