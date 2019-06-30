Bulandshahr violence: Court issues direction to impose sedition charges on 44 accused

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The CJM court on Saturday issued a direction to impose sedition charges on 44 people accused of instigating violence in Chingravathi area of Bulandshahr on December 3 last year.

In the violence that ensued in Bulandshahr, Kumar and a local youth were killed when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter.

The court pronounced its order after hearing arguments of both the sides and approval of the administration.

"When the charge sheet was filed in this case, at that time the court had not put Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) because there was no permission from the administration. Later when they got the permission, the court has allowed to put the sedition charge," said defence lawyer Sanjay Sharma.

"We will now move to the High Court and will file a plea there soon," he added.

Earlier this week, while speaking to ANI, Investigation Officer in the case Raghavendra Mishra had said, "I have got the approval of the administration for placing sedition charge under section 124-A of the IPC against the 44 accused of Syana violence here."

"On February 19 this year we had made correspondence with the administration for placing sedition charges against the 44 accused. Today I got the letter of approval that I have submitted in the court," he added.

Violence had erupted in the city after carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police station. Locals had alleged the carcasses were of cows, slaughtered illegally. (ANI)

